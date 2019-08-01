Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $307,692; Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 18,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 26,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $156.92. About 526,434 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 16,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 15,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $227.24. About 502,859 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES 12 NEW CHINA INDEXES; 03/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 33,022 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 369,868 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.05% or 30,762 shares. Moreover, Parkside State Bank & Tru has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 211,726 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 71 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 100,634 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 2,933 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 719,556 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 100 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory. California-based United Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hillhouse Cap Management Limited holds 1.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 128,301 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 11,485 shares. Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – foxbusiness.com” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.62 million shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $31.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 48,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,436 shares, and cut its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $274.49 million for 7.49 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,910 shares to 143,492 shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 7,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliance Data Announces Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cannabis stocks climb after CannTrust says itâ€™s reviewing options, including possible sale – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Guardian Life Co Of America invested in 0% or 133 shares. Andra Ap holds 44,600 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 15,808 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 1,166 shares. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parnassus Ca reported 1.26M shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0.06% or 357,180 shares. Price Michael F holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 73,100 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 700 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fin Grp Inc has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 20,944 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,628 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Llc Il holds 0.04% or 2,062 shares in its portfolio.