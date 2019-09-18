Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Raised Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Position In Toyota Motor (TM) Was Increased

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 384,208 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.64M, up from 364,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.74. About 61,616 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 08/03/2018 – Toyota, Mazda: Plant to Be Built in Huntsville, Alabama; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 10/05/2018 – O’Rielly and Rosenworcel Letter to James Lentz, CEO, Toyota Motor NA; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO TOYOTA INDUSTRIES’ USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/04/2018 – Toyota Motor plans to start selling U.S. vehicles that can talk to each other using short-range wireless technology in 2021, the Japanese automaker said, potentially preventing thousands of accidents annually; 18/05/2018 – TOYOTA’S TOYODA SPEAKS AT EVENT OF CARMAKER GROUP JAMA IN TOKYO; 03/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Toyota Trade Actively; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-VEHICLE WILL NOT CARRY TOYOTA LOGO BUT WILL BE MARKETED THROUGH TOYOTA SALES CHANNELS; 22/05/2018 – Toyota warns hybrid curb will hurt UK plants

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 2,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 36,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 33,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $231.94. About 322,652 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China Indexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 02/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 05/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 61,000 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $122.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 168,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,419 shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 20 shares. Wellington Grp Llp reported 399,855 shares. Martin Inv Ltd Liability invested in 3.59% or 59,791 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 2,549 shares. Investec Asset North America stated it has 4,582 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 220 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,100 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Company Incorporated Ma reported 27,626 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1,800 shares. Park Oh has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Adage Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 168,000 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Lc stated it has 1,025 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 181,474 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks. Kylin Ltd Liability Company has invested 12.78% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).