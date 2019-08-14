Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Lowered Stake by $316,800; As Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose, Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Its Position

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.9. About 183,280 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 23/05/2018 – MSCI `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE: FERNANDEZ; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc analyzed 131,800 shares as the company's stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $202.8. About 119,710 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 2.86 million shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $53.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year's $1.13 per share. VRSN's profit will be $140.86M for 42.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 162,300 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has 120,016 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 728,117 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,324 shares stake. Raymond James Advsr owns 2,300 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability accumulated 571 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 31,119 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 29,300 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 79,554 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 274 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 371,129 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 718,394 shares.