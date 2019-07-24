Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $5.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dupont Capital Management Decreased Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Position by $602,404

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 27,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 75,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 140,982 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 29,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.08M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $231.82. About 837,875 shares traded or 57.30% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 23/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G CEO David Taylor pushes for board diversity (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Results of the MSCI 2019 Market Classification Review – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MTUM For Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Is Struggling – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI to Announce 2019 Market Classification Review – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 182,671 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company reported 8,687 shares stake. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,150 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn reported 0.42% stake. Franklin Res owns 1.35 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,324 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation stated it has 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 2,472 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Paloma Partners Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,061 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 35,331 shares. Us State Bank De owns 4,578 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 7,620 shares to 8,675 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 147,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 37.88 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 266 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 377,078 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 336,000 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc holds 3.31% or 48,199 shares in its portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.13% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Gagnon Limited Co has invested 3.52% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Moody Bankshares Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 87,054 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Art Llc reported 16,188 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 400 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,559 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 41,858 shares to 376,480 shares, valued at $31.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 276,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 52.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $7.04 million for 32.76 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.