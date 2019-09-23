Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Cut Its Position; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake by $1.92 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 34.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 6,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 13,321 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 20,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 884,930 shares traded or 64.18% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Authers’ Note: MSCI – Meaningful Scepticism Concerning Indices; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 15/05/2018 – SMURFIT: ADDED TO MSCI STANDARD SERIES; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 13,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,904 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 15,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 571,436 shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Comm The owns 101,965 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma reported 50,372 shares. 775 were accumulated by Fort Ltd Partnership. Gideon Advsr invested in 7,403 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 0% stake. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 81,765 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,435 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 16,392 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 3,950 shares. Geode Ltd holds 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 841,710 shares. 18,923 were accumulated by Northpointe Cap Limited Liability. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 713,895 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 154,589 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 5.75 million shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 400 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,110 shares to 25,996 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 10,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.57 million for 10.53 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 7,507 shares to 47,983 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.