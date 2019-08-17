Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Snap On (SNA) Share Price Declined, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $1.49 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 2,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 37,660 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 40,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 507,510 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET MSCI UPGRADE IN JUNE TO ATTRACT FOREIGN FUNDS; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 9,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 38,379 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, down from 47,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $147.42. About 230,983 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.41 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

