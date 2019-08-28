Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Horizon Investments Has Lowered Its Motorola Solutions Com New (MSI) Holding by $2.24 Million as Stock Rose

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (MSI) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 15,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 1,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 17,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $177.96. About 352,621 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $231.53. About 184,851 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/05/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES CONSULTATION ON POTENTIAL METHODOLOGY ENHANCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,898 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Fil Limited holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 30,762 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associate LP has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ativo Cap Lc owns 8,150 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 7,000 shares. Cibc accumulated 0.02% or 11,634 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 10,359 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs has 2,526 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.93% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 5,817 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Comm Lc owns 369,868 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2,749 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.19% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund accumulated 0.1% or 3,258 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Profund Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 6,760 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 152,181 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 2,854 shares. 114,543 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 90 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 763,419 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 15,006 shares. 86,818 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 18.06M shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 3,882 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group stated it has 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.47% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo Sp500 (SPYG) by 2.16M shares to 7.19 million shares, valued at $267.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,041 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).