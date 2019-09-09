Msci (MSCI) Position Maintained by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $596,160

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 507,025 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 16/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video); 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALL DIRECTORS GOT AT LEAST 89.9% OF VOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 14,732 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bouchey Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,549 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.63% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,255 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 0.14% or 22,423 shares in its portfolio. 155,255 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has 4,893 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 20,876 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Invsts has 1.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 111,728 were accumulated by Weik Cap Mgmt. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Canandaigua Bancorp And reported 72,079 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 29,321 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 4,730 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc holds 106,808 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,310 shares to 17,070 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 186,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,568 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Logan Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 12,107 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited invested in 155,700 shares or 3.65% of the stock. Vanguard Grp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 8.97M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.16% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Spectrum Mngmt Group holds 0.49% or 8,195 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 31,984 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0% stake. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,782 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,983 shares. Copeland Limited holds 0.67% or 48,931 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Advisors holds 0.27% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2,526 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). American Century holds 1.98M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 6,073 shares.