Msci (MSCI) Position Held by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd; First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Raised Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $230.15. About 441,611 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA TO ALLEGRO DEVELOPMENT; NO TERMS; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 7,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 128,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, up from 121,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 526,420 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

