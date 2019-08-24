Msci (MSCI) Market Value Rose While Hl Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding; Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Upped by Scholtz & Company Llc

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 39,482 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, down from 42,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 885,688 shares traded or 66.30% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 29/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 45,767 shares to 77,621 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Etf (QUAL) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability reported 2,472 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 699,244 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 15,812 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 16,365 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0.2% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 416,706 shares. 546,741 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 54 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Limited Liability Company owns 43,635 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 113,885 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,347 shares. Asset Management has 2,712 shares. Td Asset reported 120,856 shares stake. 213,538 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada.

