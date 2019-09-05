Msci (MSCI) Holding Has Increased by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd; Somerset Capital Management Llp Increases Position in Buenaventura (BVN)

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 939,023 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $234.91. About 216,894 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 798 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 69,752 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Contravisory Management holds 3,498 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 2,943 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.26% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 6,073 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited invested in 3,002 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset has invested 3.93% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 30,762 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 0% or 914 shares. Moreover, Regions Corporation has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Natixis reported 34,239 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Prudential accumulated 83,179 shares.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Financial Post” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 189,800 shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $38.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.