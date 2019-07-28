Msci (MSCI) Holder Sta Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Equus Total Return (EQS) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Cut Stake as Valuation Declined

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 172,477 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 476,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Equus Total Return Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.0317 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 3,510 shares traded or 29.95% up from the average. Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) has declined 27.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 592,147 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Germany UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $186.7M; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares to 323,775 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Global Income.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.14 million activity. Tokarz Group Advisers LLC also sold $2.07 million worth of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold EQS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Company reported 0% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Bulldog Ltd Liability Com stated it has 172,477 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 17,286 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 20,297 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 92,659 shares. West Family Invs invested in 243,803 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 2,082 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). 71,304 were accumulated by Wynnefield. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 34,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 22,046 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.07% or 895,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 52,329 shares stake.

More notable recent Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “U.S. Gas & Electric to Consolidate with Equus – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equus Energy Sells Working Interest in Haley Field – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equus Total Return Fund, Flogging A Dead Horse – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Equus Announces Third Quarter Net Asset Value – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equus Total Return Fund: Buying Time, Burning Cash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2017.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 182,671 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 494,591 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research has 189,882 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company accumulated 160 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 16,121 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Franklin Res has invested 0.14% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Citigroup Inc has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 138,714 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 156,748 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 416,706 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 132,639 shares. Bokf Na holds 13,614 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The Ohio-based Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 55,605 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 38.77 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 59,237 shares to 203,038 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).