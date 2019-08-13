Msci (MSCI) Holder Sta Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Raytheon Company (RTN) Stock Value Rose While Dsm Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 5,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.96. About 470,726 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 15/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Technicals Story (Correct); 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,101 shares to 21,773 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 60,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 466,392 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $209.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).