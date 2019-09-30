Msci (MSCI) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Position

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70 million, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $180.06. About 759,271 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 14,286 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 325,791 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 18/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Technicals Story (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q EPS $1.24; 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES 12 NEW CHINA INDEXES

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.37 million for 33.86 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.28% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Citigroup stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). First Personal Finance owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,846 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mgmt. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2,079 shares. 5,235 were reported by Covington Cap Management. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bb&T Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bridgecreek Inv Limited Com accumulated 43,605 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 550,537 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 30,405 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 19,892 shares. Putnam Investments Limited invested in 24,387 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Ltd reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.84% or 143,300 shares in its portfolio.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 112,247 shares to 581,680 shares, valued at $22.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 26,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,433 shares. New Vernon Invest Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,802 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.09% or 6,164 shares in its portfolio. First City Mgmt owns 0.97% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,677 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 1,088 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 820,967 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Whitnell & has 4,134 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd holds 9,736 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blackrock accumulated 17.65M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 70,880 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 5,275 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.31 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.