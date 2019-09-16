Msci (MSCI) Holder Kylin Management Cut Position by $25.01 Million; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut by $525,594 Its Position

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 105,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 215,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.53 million, down from 320,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $228.07. About 225,011 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 30/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 6,703 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $259.05. About 282,475 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.36M for 35.41 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Co Il holds 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 970 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 6 shares. Birinyi owns 2,250 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd accumulated 1,021 shares. Brown Advisory reported 11,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cap Guardian Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 68 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial Inc. Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,150 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.05% or 4,200 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt invested in 36,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.57 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.27% or 32,830 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,199 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc holds 0.22% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 5,582 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.22% or 23.02M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 1,045 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt invested in 1.5% or 20,946 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 1,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 342,430 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,469 shares.