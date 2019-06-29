Msci (MSCI) Holder Icon Advisers Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $308,605

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 652,735 shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp; 09/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE: FERNANDEZ; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $366.26. About 1.60M shares traded or 262.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares to 107,791 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76M for 29.92 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Stipancich John K. The insider Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M. Crisci Robert had sold 4,000 shares worth $1.23 million.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 39.02 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,900 shares to 104,989 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).