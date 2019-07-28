Msci (MSCI) Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.30 Million as Share Price Rose; Intercontinentalexchangeinc. (ICE) Valuation Rose While Fayez Sarofim & Company Trimmed Position by $1.58 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Intercontinentalexchangeinc. (ICE) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 20,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.90 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Intercontinentalexchangeinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.52 billion market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 591,013 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 15/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 29/05/2018 – China securities regulator vows financial stability ahead of MSCI entry; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney from Board and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 8,978 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 6,565 shares. 8,483 were accumulated by First Republic Inv. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.3% or 75,970 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 76,165 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). California Employees Retirement accumulated 182,671 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 14,375 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,119 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 22,777 shares. 13,614 are held by Bokf Na. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 42,594 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,290 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2,004 were accumulated by Cap Guardian.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Results of the MSCI 2019 Market Classification Review – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rick Bogdan to Retire as MSCI’s General Counsel; Rob Gutowski Named as Successor – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telefonica S.A. (TEF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE to launch new fixed income ETF platform – Reuters” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accentureplcireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,946 shares to 7,220 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waltdisneycompany (NYSE:DIS) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Colgatepalmoliveco (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management owns 113,626 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has 0.32% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bartlett And Comm holds 0% or 50 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 8,437 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 10,597 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.48M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.02% or 5,880 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 13,888 shares. Moreover, Premier Asset Ltd Liability Com has 1.65% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pennsylvania Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). National Asset has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sun Life Inc reported 965 shares. Cibc Asset reported 96,947 shares.