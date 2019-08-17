Msci (MSCI) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Tesla (TSLA) Stock Value Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lowered Holding by $44.52 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Rebuffed by Consumer Reports on Braking, Controls; 15/05/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO LOSE TWO LEADERS AT ENERGY UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s chief accounting officer leaves for ‘personal reasons’; 13/03/2018 – Dana Hull: Susan Repo, Tesla’s corporate treasurer and vice president of finance has left the electric-car maker, source ……; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Musk vs. Buffett; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TESLA’S MODEL S RECALL WILL TEMPORARILY DISRUPT RESIDUAL VALUE CASH FLOWS IF VEHICLE REPAIRS ARE DELAYED; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk rethinks ‘bonehead’ call as ‘foolish’; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Jim Keller, head of its low-voltage hardware and autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the company

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares to 43,183 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 624,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0.01% or 52,661 shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jnba Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 81,255 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 958 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0.02% or 209,294 shares in its portfolio. Filament Limited Liability invested in 3,740 shares. Jaffetilchin Limited Liability Com has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Creative Planning holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 58,022 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 78,106 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP owns 9,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Grp stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cornerstone Advsr holds 509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 30,763 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares.

