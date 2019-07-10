Msci (MSCI) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $643,500; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stock Price Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Has Decreased Position

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 304,753 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $238 lastly. It is down 37.60% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access; 14/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TADAWUL CEO: OPTIMISTIC ON POSITIVE DECISION BY MSCI IN JUNE

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares to 119,230 shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Is Struggling – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI February Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for February 11, 2019 – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI to Announce 2019 Market Classification Review – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc has 1,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 1.00M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.22% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 24,770 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Findlay Park Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 194,041 shares. Oakbrook Lc reported 8,687 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Company owns 28,992 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Provise Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 3,081 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 30,762 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 29,358 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & has 6,000 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 11,210 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 38.89 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Funko Inc by 203,500 shares to 254,600 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT).

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primo Water Appoints Emma Battle to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Primo Water (PRMW) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primo Water Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2018. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Announces First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 100,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Portolan Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% or 438,167 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital has 1.25% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.17M shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 98,657 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 265,144 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 1.75M shares. First Mercantile Tru has 12,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Morgan Stanley has 13,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Company reported 1.06% stake. 50,600 are held by Bessemer Group. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 55.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.