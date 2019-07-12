MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Forms $240.28 Double Top; Last Week Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Coverage

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) formed double top with $249.89 target or 4.00% above today’s $240.28 share price. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has $20.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $240.28. About 288,758 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of ADAP in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. See Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $8.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. Crum Scott A sold $3.33 million worth of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 39.26 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 210,521 shares. Martin Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,100 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cibc Corporation invested in 0.02% or 11,634 shares. 43,635 were reported by Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp accumulated 194,041 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,067 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Com accumulated 2,472 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.08% or 2.77 million shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.96% stake. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 156,482 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 31,984 shares. Eqis Capital invested in 21,074 shares or 0.34% of the stock. The Colorado-based Marsico Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Among 5 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MSCI had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25800 target in Monday, July 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $184 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of MSCI in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $360.26 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 246,170 shares traded. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 69.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 09/05/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE GUIDANCE CONFIRMED, FUNDED THROUGH TO EARLY 2020; 16/04/2018 – ADAP: PRECLINICAL TESTING RAISES NO SAFETY CONCERNS FOR MAGE A4; 06/04/2018 – Adaptimmune to Present Two Posters at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics Says Peter Thompson Will Be Stepping Down From the Board; 09/05/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC – GUIDANCE CONFIRMED, FUNDED THROUGH TO EARLY 2020; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH TO EARLY 2020; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O; 16/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Presents MAGE-A4 and MAGE-A10 pre-clinical data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 5c