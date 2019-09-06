MSCI Inc. (MSCI) At $235.43 Forms Top; Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Has 0.79 Sentiment

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) formed multiple top with $244.85 target or 4.00% above today’s $235.43 share price. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has $19.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $235.43. About 372,053 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc (FOF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 11 funds started new and increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased stakes in Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 3.06 million shares, down from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.37M for 36.56 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSCI has $25800 highest and $22300 lowest target. $249’s average target is 5.76% above currents $235.43 stock price. MSCI had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by UBS. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Regions Financial holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,405 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc owns 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 14,600 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2,472 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,323 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.44% or 55,854 shares. 14,375 were accumulated by Redwood Invests Ltd Llc. Landscape Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 21,082 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 3,002 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Park Avenue Securities holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,160 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. for 165,313 shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 43,089 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 57,282 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,950 shares.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $351.27 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets.