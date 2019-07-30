MSCI Inc. (MSCI) At $232.37 Forms Top; Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Iberiabank (IBKC) Position

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) formed multiple top with $239.34 target or 3.00% above today’s $232.37 share price. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has $19.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $232.37. About 350,045 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 29/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA TO ALLEGRO DEVELOPMENT; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 27/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) stake by 11.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 9,350 shares as Iberiabank Corp (IBKC)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 74,925 shares with $5.37M value, down from 84,275 last quarter. Iberiabank Corp now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 190,445 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 30,050 shares to 128,457 valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) stake by 7,750 shares and now owns 224,529 shares. Veritex Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 6 sales for $454,554 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR, worth $74,819 on Monday, February 4. 13,000 shares were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III, worth $972,530. Maples Ricky E bought $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Monday, March 11. 8,951 IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares with value of $671,163 were sold by BROWN MICHAEL J. Restel Anthony J had sold 7,000 shares worth $518,042 on Friday, February 1. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Advsr invested in 3,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability owns 29,767 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement has 0.09% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 3,243 shares. Smith Graham Lp reported 80,628 shares. Strs Ohio reported 22,100 shares stake. City accumulated 500 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 10,983 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 4,721 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 18,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 21,604 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 32,358 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.15% stake.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.42 million for 10.81 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Crum Scott A sold $3.33M worth of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 19,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MSCI Inc has $25800 highest and $184 lowest target. $218.50’s average target is -5.97% below currents $232.37 stock price. MSCI Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $22300 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 14.62% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $126.17 million for 38.99 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 0.1% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 21,061 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 497,135 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 82 shares. 9 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.35M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 16,279 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1,347 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The California-based Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Llc has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Com has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 24,770 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 22,777 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com owns 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com has 8,687 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.