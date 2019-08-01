MSCI Inc. (MSCI) At $227.24 Forms Top; Fair Isaac (FICO) Sentiment Is 1.13

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) formed multiple top with $240.87 target or 6.00% above today’s $227.24 share price. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has $19.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $227.24. About 502,859 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp; 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 13/03/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES 12 NEW CHINA INDEXES; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 16/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 03/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 29/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 135 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 119 sold and trimmed stakes in Fair Isaac Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 21.79 million shares, down from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fair Isaac Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 96 Increased: 82 New Position: 53.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 21,074 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake. Chevy Chase Trust reported 186,551 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus stated it has 175 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Company holds 31,750 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ftb invested in 422 shares. Contravisory Mngmt invested in 3,498 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Westpac Banking reported 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 81,708 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.07% or 3,687 shares in its portfolio. Fundsmith Llp invested in 0.21% or 188,920 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 49,576 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 2,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $3.33 million was sold by Crum Scott A.

Among 4 analysts covering MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MSCI Inc has $25800 highest and $184 lowest target. $218.50’s average target is -3.85% below currents $227.24 stock price. MSCI Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by UBS. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $347.42. About 281,853 shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $10.07 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 70.12 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.