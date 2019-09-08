Msc Industrial Direct (MSM) Holder Novare Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $538,740 as Share Value Declined; Albemarle Com (ALB) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Raised Its Stake by $1.89 Million as Valuation Declined

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc (MSM) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 6,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 55,902 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 49,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 347,122 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 460.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 5,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.01 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has 0.33% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 28,426 shares. Art Advisors owns 80,900 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 4,727 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca accumulated 7,901 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.14% or 51,851 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 11,283 shares. Principal Group has invested 0.13% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Parsec Fin Mngmt holds 0.06% or 11,581 shares. Primecap Ca holds 4.42 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Iridian Asset Management Ltd Llc Ct reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Community Bank & Trust Na holds 2,000 shares. Nordea Invest owns 119,231 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Pro Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,772 shares to 60,635 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,691 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.