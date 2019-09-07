Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Share Price Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Lowered by $457,970 Its Stake; Brookfield Asset Management Increased Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Holding by $7.72 Million; Stock Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 18,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 24,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 347,122 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 858,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.23M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 140,424 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 22,197 shares to 174,449 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 11,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Grp has 1.26M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.24% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gam Holdings Ag reported 9,157 shares stake. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Company reported 0.32% stake. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,276 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 279,711 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.01% stake. Axa reported 0% stake. Capital Fund Mngmt invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Raymond James Tru Na holds 6,457 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd holds 10,416 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blair William & Co Il holds 0.01% or 14,339 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co owns 29,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $66.70M for 13.94 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs stated it has 10,754 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 162,777 shares. 6,298 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Emory University accumulated 87,560 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Evergreen Management Ltd holds 84,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 6,100 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 179,233 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 500,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 33,932 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 704,500 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $194.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,961 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).