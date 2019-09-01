MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 76 1.10 N/A 5.28 13.46 DXP Enterprises Inc. 36 0.44 N/A 2.08 16.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and DXP Enterprises Inc. DXP Enterprises Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than DXP Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and DXP Enterprises Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0.00% 21% 12.8% DXP Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DXP Enterprises Inc.’s 161.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival DXP Enterprises Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and DXP Enterprises Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 DXP Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has a 27.18% upside potential and an average price target of $86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.5% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares and 83% of DXP Enterprises Inc. shares. About 0.8% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.4% of DXP Enterprises Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. -2.03% -3.4% -12.68% -15.63% -14.38% -7.63% DXP Enterprises Inc. 3.16% -9.83% -19.32% 5.93% -15.76% 21.95%

For the past year MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. had bearish trend while DXP Enterprises Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. beats DXP Enterprises Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com. The company serves primarily through its distribution network of 85 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. In addition, it distributes fasteners and other consumables for customers in manufacturing, government, the Department of Defense, transportation, and natural resources end-markets. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, and safety products; and field safety supervision, in-house and field repair, and predictive maintenance services. This segment provides its MRO products for use in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, and other general industrial industries, as well as for mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper. The Supply Chain Services segment manages procurement and inventory management solutions; and offers inventory optimization and management, store room management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. This segment designs programs, such as SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides pump packages comprising diesel and electric driven firewater, pipeline booster, potable water, pigging, lease automatic custody transfer charge unit, chemical injection wash down unit, seawater lift, jockey, condensate, cooling water, and seawater/produced water injection pump packages. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.