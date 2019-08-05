MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Reaches $66.50 52 Week Low; GREENBOX POS (GRBX) SI Decreased By 92.31%

The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) hit a new 52-week low and has $60.52 target or 9.00% below today’s $66.50 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.67 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $60.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $330.39M less. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 357,470 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST

GREENBOX POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) had a decrease of 92.31% in short interest. GRBX’s SI was 1,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.31% from 14,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.16. About 58,862 shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. GreenBox POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important GreenBox POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “GreenBox POS Responds to Notice from OTCMarkets Other OTC:GRBX – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018.

GreenBox Pos LLC, doing business as ASAP International Holdings Inc., provides commercial real estate consulting services for Chinese institutions and high net worth individuals. The company has market cap of $26.62 million. It offers real estate related services focusing on hospitality, including acquisition advisory, financing, asset management, and strategic repositioning. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as ASAP Expo Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.05 million activity. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by POLLI GREGORY.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00M for 13.30 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, February 8.

