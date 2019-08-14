MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Reaches $64.77 52 Week Low; Axiom International Investors Decreased By $860,860 Its Concho Res (CXO) Holding

The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) hit a new 52-week low and has $61.53 target or 5.00% below today’s $64.77 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.58B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $61.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $178.75M less. The stock decreased 5.40% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 367,890 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Concho Res Inc (CXO) stake by 4.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 7,826 shares as Concho Res Inc (CXO)’s stock declined 10.20%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 160,394 shares with $17.80M value, down from 168,220 last quarter. Concho Res Inc now has $13.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.73% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 1.60M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 34,560 shares to 391,450 valued at $45.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) stake by 61,235 shares and now owns 213,385 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was raised too.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why A Headwind For One Company Is A Tailwind For Another – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Concho Resources has $182 highest and $6400 lowest target. $138.69’s average target is 102.29% above currents $68.56 stock price. Concho Resources had 23 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of CXO in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Positive” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CXO in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CXO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $148 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CXO in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Underweight” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. HARPER JACK F also bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Wednesday, August 7. BRIDWELL TUCKER S also bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, August 5. Merriman Gary A also bought $223,020 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares. $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Plc stated it has 0.09% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Wetherby Asset has 2,429 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 45,904 were accumulated by Sei. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited owns 102,542 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md owns 13.88M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0.06% or 334,222 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund owns 1.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 54,440 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 2,721 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 6,163 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Prudential Fin has 0.05% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 265,364 shares.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,672 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 32,174 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 79,890 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.31 million shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 13,415 shares. First Lp holds 0.08% or 482,349 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn invested in 0% or 11 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,190 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,636 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 11,239 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 150,320 shares. Paradice Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3.7% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Strs Ohio holds 3,841 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 70,819 shares or 0.01% of the stock.