MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) and Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Contrasting side by side

Both MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 77 1.13 N/A 5.28 13.46 Titan Machinery Inc. 18 0.31 N/A 0.60 34.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Titan Machinery Inc. Titan Machinery Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Titan Machinery Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0.00% 21% 12.8% Titan Machinery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Titan Machinery Inc. has beta of 2.12 which is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. are 2.5 and 1.3. Competitively, Titan Machinery Inc. has 1.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Machinery Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Titan Machinery Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Titan Machinery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.29% and an $86 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Titan Machinery Inc. is $24, which is potential 32.30% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Titan Machinery Inc. seems more appealing than MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Titan Machinery Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 79.8%. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Titan Machinery Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. -2.03% -3.4% -12.68% -15.63% -14.38% -7.63% Titan Machinery Inc. -1.89% 0.88% 21.86% 12.66% 42.54% 57.72%

For the past year MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. had bearish trend while Titan Machinery Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. beats Titan Machinery Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com. The company serves primarily through its distribution network of 85 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. In addition, it distributes fasteners and other consumables for customers in manufacturing, government, the Department of Defense, transportation, and natural resources end-markets. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.