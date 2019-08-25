Msc Industrial Direct Cl A (MSM) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Increased Position by $1.03 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 171,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 73,716 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, down from 245,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A (MSM) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 12,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 74,987 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 62,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 582,088 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM)

