Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Valuation Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation Declined, American Assets Investment Management Lowered by $1.64 Million Its Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 84,207 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 52,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 586,199 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.49M, up from 533,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 52,300 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. Bonomo Charles sold $49,889 worth of stock or 601 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider POLLI GREGORY sold $1.05M. KELLY DENIS F sold $96,973 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bancorporation invested in 0% or 50 shares. Willis Counsel stated it has 259,330 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 71,583 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 91,750 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 1,813 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Tower Ltd Com (Trc) reported 4,137 shares stake. Moreover, Stanley has 0.24% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Century Companies Inc invested 0.22% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Lc holds 0.49% or 91,430 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd holds 142,279 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0% or 16,016 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 82,700 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W also sold $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79 million for 18.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

