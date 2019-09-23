Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Boosted Stake by $10.26 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Position Maintained by Martin Currie Ltd

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 9,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,253 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.72M, up from 225,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 3.83 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 138,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 724,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83 million, up from 586,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 382,501 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 40,414 shares to 701,117 shares, valued at $66.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 688,000 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 0% or 926 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Paradice Management Lc invested 4.09% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 14,230 shares. Stanley holds 0.15% or 8,603 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,150 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 23,342 were reported by Aperio Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 1,198 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 87 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 976 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.21% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gw Henssler And Associates has invested 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Inc reported 133,787 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 21,535 shares. Pacific Financial Gru invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northstar Gru has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.11% or 158,173 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,621 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 0.69% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9.40M shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust reported 1.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has 5.67% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,125 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 3,632 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 3,873 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Lc has 7,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,434 were accumulated by Becker.

