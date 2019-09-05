Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Its Position by $828,200; Connors Investor Services Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Position as Stock Price Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 104.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 154,393 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 242,928 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77M, down from 247,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 2.20M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 3,768 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 1,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson accumulated 41,101 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 26,168 were accumulated by City Holdings. Bell Bank & Trust has 2,648 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 630 shares. Meridian Communications holds 0.12% or 1,978 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 69,407 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 171,241 shares. Beaumont Finance Prns Lc holds 1.51% or 114,681 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management New York invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Webster Bank N A reported 1.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northeast Fincl Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,341 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Co reported 11,956 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.83 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage by 2,080 shares to 37,946 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Incorporated Wi owns 456,025 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 79,890 shares. Paradice Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 586,199 shares stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,008 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0.01% or 29,788 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network owns 425 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group holds 1,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 5,825 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 800 shares. Invesco has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 382,519 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 19,931 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).