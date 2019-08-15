Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lifted Its Holding; Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose While Private Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $3.39 Million Its Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 104.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 619,972 shares traded or 31.27% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.06. About 904,931 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 53,600 shares to 2,610 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,465 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 12,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 39,813 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,560 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 0.04% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 2.31 million shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd holds 0.86% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 91,750 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Pnc has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 10,800 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 2.67M shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 3,045 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Burgundy Asset Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). First Manhattan has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 142,792 shares.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,977 shares to 58,825 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79M for 27.90 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability owns 1,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 2,004 were reported by Wafra. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 117,286 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 90,968 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1,356 were reported by Grimes & Co Inc. Private Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Ww Asset invested in 0.22% or 21,865 shares. Renaissance Limited owns 0.15% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,892 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De reported 17,554 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.06% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 637,067 shares. Df Dent & invested in 0% or 1,030 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 194,664 shares. Parthenon Ltd Com owns 42,130 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.