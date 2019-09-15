Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Shareholder Gradient Investments Decreased Holding by $6.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Stake by $1.32 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 91,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 166 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 91,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 567,194 shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.01 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 181,071 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12,743 shares to 108,614 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 11,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.01M for 14.44 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 105,178 shares. Lord Abbett Com invested 0.19% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Csat Advisory LP accumulated 87 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 2,940 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 0.34% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 688,000 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp. Bahl Gaynor owns 45,893 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 172,600 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co owns 542,861 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc has 0.14% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 352,609 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,082 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 73,068 shares. Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Bessemer invested in 380 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9,516 shares. New York-based Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Us Bancorp De owns 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 2,202 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Strs Ohio owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 5,194 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Swiss National Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 61,542 shares. Fmr reported 0.01% stake. Huntington Commercial Bank has 1,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.04 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.