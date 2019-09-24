Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Position Maintained by Axa; Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined While Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Position by $16.00 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51M, up from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 472,140 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Axa increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 292.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 20,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 398,503 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wells Fargo Starts Gray Television (GTN) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was bought by Howell Robin Robinson. Shares for $26,568 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 11,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advsr accumulated 0% or 71,137 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank has 6,387 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 565,891 shares. Indexiq Lc reported 59,399 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Next Finance Grp Inc invested in 0% or 276 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 41,000 shares. Penn Cap Com has 1.06% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 657,151 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Weiss Multi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 185,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.01% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Springowl Assoc Lc has 40,000 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 141,383 shares to 236,500 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 59,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,889 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Put Buying Activity in MSC Industrial (MSM) Targets Downside in Share Through December -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSM) 25% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,875 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Jennison Limited Liability Corporation owns 188,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,108 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 69,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 121,171 shares stake. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0.12% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Nomura Holdings reported 0% stake. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 4,609 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 119,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company reported 3,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Llc has 1.66% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 2.32 million shares. Country Trust National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 50 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested in 171,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.