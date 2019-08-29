Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Position Has Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt; Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $332,262

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $220.27. About 916,635 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 104.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 69,429 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,952 shares to 9,465 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,180 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 542,205 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Profund Advisors Llc reported 4,334 shares stake. Starr Interest stated it has 23,698 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 2,940 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 201,253 shares. Yorktown Mngmt has invested 0.64% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Alps Advisors owns 4,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 57,812 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 133,530 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Glenmede Tru Na reported 976 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0.01% or 29,788 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 19,931 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,618 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.81 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.