Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Market Valuation Declined While Hendershot Investments Has Increased by $400,340 Its Holding; Fil LTD Increased Its American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Position

Fil Ltd increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 369.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 36,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 46,913 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 82,478 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 43,455 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 38,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 312,472 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 15,019 shares to 245,361 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

More notable recent American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American States Water Co (AWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American States Water Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold AWR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 25.68 million shares or 0.11% less from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 102,605 shares. Architects reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 2,700 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 0.02% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 36,894 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 59,349 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 495,950 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp invested in 163,440 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 343,818 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co accumulated 1,400 shares. Cordasco stated it has 300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).