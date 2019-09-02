Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holder Stephens Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.07 Million; As Pool (POOL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Upped Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $196.38. About 129,119 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 21,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 34,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 474,897 shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,437 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Rice Hall James Ltd, California-based fund reported 233,135 shares. 19,800 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 1,030 are owned by Pnc Service Group. 13,415 were reported by Cove Street Ltd. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.03% or 42,212 shares. France-based Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 7,832 were accumulated by Jefferies. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 46 shares. Stevens Management Lp holds 0.05% or 15,244 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 177,692 shares. 41,595 were reported by Bokf Na. Bright Rock Cap Management Lc invested 0.21% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,276 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,162 shares to 165,117 shares, valued at $20.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $67.66 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,418 shares to 99,026 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,387 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il owns 0.13% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 125,339 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 111,619 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.04% or 9,337 shares in its portfolio. 8,145 are owned by Bb&T Secs Lc. Moreover, Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.14% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 4,315 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Regions has 0.04% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 20,475 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated invested in 167 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 5,209 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 13,850 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 88,999 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

