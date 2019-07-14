Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holder Landscape Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shares Rose, Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 526,092 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 61.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 33,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,276 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 55,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 661,136 shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.64 million activity. The insider POLLI GREGORY sold 12,736 shares worth $1.05M. The insider KELLY DENIS F sold $96,973. Armstrong Steve also sold $436,579 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,304 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 4,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 4.66M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stanley reported 0.24% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 1,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 13,345 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Limited Liability Co holds 0.86% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 91,750 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.13% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Jefferies Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has 0.8% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 549,583 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd stated it has 32,174 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 867,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T Bank invested in 0% or 7,211 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 59,810 shares to 135,578 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asst Infltn Lkd Inm (WIA) by 37,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Ma reported 0.06% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Tcw Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Clearbridge Invests Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 176,882 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.13% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 532,532 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Courage Capital Mngmt Lc owns 200,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,938 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 15,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.05% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 10.21 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 2,140 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited invested in 17,055 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).