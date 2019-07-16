Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Its Stake by $899,212; Malibu Boats (MBUU) Share Price Declined While Driehaus Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 156,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 321,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 477,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.31M market cap company. The stock increased 5.34% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 83,583 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 10,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 14,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 196,329 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. Armstrong Steve also sold $436,579 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Friday, January 18. Another trade for 601 shares valued at $49,889 was sold by Bonomo Charles. $96,973 worth of stock was sold by KELLY DENIS F on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 12,300 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 4,137 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 74,600 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 35,388 shares. First Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 482,349 shares. State Street reported 1.20M shares. Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Corporation reported 91,750 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,415 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cordasco Network has invested 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Stifel holds 0% or 16,016 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corp, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,470 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 27,688 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 29,304 shares in its portfolio.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 9,484 shares to 32,684 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54,072 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Clark Cap Management Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 41,045 shares. Nbw Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,135 shares. Raymond James And invested in 0% or 43,186 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Amer Intll Group Inc reported 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 0.05% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 11,345 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 111 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com holds 12,175 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Lc holds 3,446 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 185,308 shares stake. Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 104,286 shares to 418,963 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 31,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

