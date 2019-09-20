Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Position; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Drw Securities Has Raised Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 56,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.34M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 190,326 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2659.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 35,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20 million, up from 1,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 25.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 92,050 shares to 244,050 shares, valued at $45.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 286,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,889 shares, and cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock heads for 4th straight gain to 11-month high – Live Trading News” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested in 220,895 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 217,401 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc invested in 3.27% or 16,191 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.12M shares. 20,950 are owned by Rdl Incorporated. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability stated it has 69,640 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lourd Limited Com holds 29,577 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt reported 29,621 shares. Saturna Cap Corp owns 607,361 shares. Raub Brock Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1,798 shares. Ellington Limited Liability Corp owns 6,900 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa owns 1,048 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 3.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 50,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 412,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,563 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 53,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 11,996 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 35,995 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 482 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 11,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 4,108 shares. California-based Cove Street Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 8,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 18,272 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 0.32% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 671,263 shares. Yorktown & Rech has 0.32% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 11,600 shares.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MSC Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Standing Up For MSC Industrial Getting Harder And Harder – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSC Industrial Direct Raised The Dividend 19% And The Forward Yield Is Over 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why MSC Industrial Tanked 13.2% in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 05, 2019.