MSB Financial (MSBF) to pay $0.50 on Sep 10, 2019; Last Week Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Laboratories Int`l (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Laboratories Int`l had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRL in report on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $145 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $170 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140 New Target: $151 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

MSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MSBF) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:MSBF) shareholders before Aug 27, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. MSB Financial Corp's current price of $16.07 translates into 3.11% yield. MSB Financial Corp's dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 527 shares traded. MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) has declined 22.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.15% the S&P500.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research Models and Services , Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). It has a 29.26 P/E ratio. The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,421 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 166,134 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt L P reported 0.02% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 1.43% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 751,848 shares. Opus Point Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,112 shares. Asset Management One has invested 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% or 231,142 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research holds 59,842 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 25,481 shares. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 58,517 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Symphony Asset Management Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Clark Mngmt holds 137,207 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 21,894 are held by Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Liability. Qs Ltd Com holds 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 1,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 54,772 shares.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Millington Bank that provides various banking services and products in New Jersey. The company has market cap of $84.41 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. It has a 19.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit.

