MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Comparison side by side

Both MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.48 N/A 0.81 20.04 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.87 N/A 0.75 11.32

Table 1 demonstrates MSB Financial Corp. and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Riverview Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MSB Financial Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MSB Financial Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MSB Financial Corp. and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that MSB Financial Corp. is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MSB Financial Corp. and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Riverview Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 9.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.7% of MSB Financial Corp. shares and 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of MSB Financial Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Riverview Bancorp Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76%

For the past year MSB Financial Corp. has -8.96% weaker performance while Riverview Bancorp Inc. has 16.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors MSB Financial Corp. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.