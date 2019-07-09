MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Comparison side by side

Since MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.56 N/A 0.81 20.89 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 3.62 N/A 1.01 16.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MSB Financial Corp. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MSB Financial Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MSB Financial Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MSB Financial Corp. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

MSB Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MSB Financial Corp. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 51.1%. MSB Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSB Financial Corp. 1.13% -5.63% -4.83% -8.35% -0.97% -5.1% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. -1.31% 3.05% 0.36% -12.61% -42.3% 11.82%

For the past year MSB Financial Corp. had bearish trend while Live Oak Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.