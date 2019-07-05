Msa Safety (MSA) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Its Holding by $356,689; Harding Loevner LP Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Stake

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 35,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343.67M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 3,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,284 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 23,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 41,888 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.27 million for 22.25 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) CEO Nish Vartanian on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSA Safety to add Sierra Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nish Vartanian Elected to IAFF Foundation Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MSA Expands V-Series Line of Fall Protection Offerings – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Firefighting is About to Change with LUNAR – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners invested in 3,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axiom Int Investors Limited Com De accumulated 26,422 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 94,103 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 797,339 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 519,975 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.17% or 1.37M shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt holds 2,864 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.2% or 170,725 shares. Mason Street Advsr reported 0.04% stake. Ledyard Bancshares stated it has 0.07% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research stated it has 12,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Ise Water Idx Etf (FIW) by 6,745 shares to 163,526 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Co has 1.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 129,018 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 1.02 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 1.28M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Morgan Stanley owns 13.29 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Redwood Ltd Llc has 61,109 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 1.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Markel Corporation owns 188,100 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Management Inc has 2,808 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt reported 0.72% stake. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hilltop holds 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 10,888 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 150,821 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.