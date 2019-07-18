Msa Safety (MSA) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose; As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Share Value Rose, Cam Group Holding A Increased Holding by $363,207

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 27,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,464 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 170,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 193,679 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 2.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701; 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfi; 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Coherus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 88,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,381 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.57M, down from 510,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 14,625 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 109,887 shares to 7.98M shares, valued at $373.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 35,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.26M for 22.69 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

