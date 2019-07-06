MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) are two firms in the Security & Protection Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporated 102 2.97 N/A 2.89 36.28 Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 1183.19 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see MSA Safety Incorporated and Wrap Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7% Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MSA Safety Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and has 12.3 Quick Ratio. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MSA Safety Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MSA Safety Incorporated and Wrap Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Wrap Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MSA Safety Incorporated has a 0.68% upside potential and an average target price of $105.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.7% of MSA Safety Incorporated shares and 3.2% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares. 4.1% are MSA Safety Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSA Safety Incorporated -4.59% -1.85% 3.04% -2.28% 16.59% 11.31% Wrap Technologies Inc. 1.35% -13.46% 62.65% 73.08% 0% 114.29%

For the past year MSA Safety Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Wrap Technologies Inc.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporated beats Wrap Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Americas and International segments. Its core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser-based gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. The core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; fire and rescue helmets; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. The company also offers respirators, eye and face protection products, thermal imaging cameras, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.