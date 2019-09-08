MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Both MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) compete on a level playing field in the Security & Protection Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporated 104 3.00 N/A 3.06 34.48 Magal Security Systems Ltd. 5 1.09 N/A 0.13 37.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MSA Safety Incorporated and Magal Security Systems Ltd. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than MSA Safety Incorporated. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MSA Safety Incorporated is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MSA Safety Incorporated and Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporated 0.00% 18.6% 7.3% Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that MSA Safety Incorporated is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Magal Security Systems Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MSA Safety Incorporated. Its rival Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.5 respectively. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MSA Safety Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MSA Safety Incorporated and Magal Security Systems Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 61%. 4.3% are MSA Safety Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.9% of Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSA Safety Incorporated -4.56% 0.11% -3.68% 7.03% 5.75% 11.75% Magal Security Systems Ltd. -1.88% -5.8% -11.63% -10.8% -9.94% 5.84%

For the past year MSA Safety Incorporated was more bullish than Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors Magal Security Systems Ltd.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Americas and International segments. Its core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser-based gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. The core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; fire and rescue helmets; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. The company also offers respirators, eye and face protection products, thermal imaging cameras, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a robot that runs on an elevated rail along the perimeter of protected sites or border lines; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retail organizations, banks, oil and gas facilities, athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets, and personnel. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.