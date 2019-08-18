MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) and BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) and BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporated 104 2.89 N/A 3.06 34.48 BIO-key International Inc. 1 3.17 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MSA Safety Incorporated and BIO-key International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MSA Safety Incorporated and BIO-key International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporated 0.00% 18.6% 7.3% BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -74.1% -65.5%

Volatility and Risk

MSA Safety Incorporated is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. BIO-key International Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

MSA Safety Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, BIO-key International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. MSA Safety Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BIO-key International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MSA Safety Incorporated and BIO-key International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 BIO-key International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MSA Safety Incorporated has a 2.88% upside potential and a consensus price target of $105.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of MSA Safety Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 1.8% of BIO-key International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of MSA Safety Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of BIO-key International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSA Safety Incorporated -4.56% 0.11% -3.68% 7.03% 5.75% 11.75% BIO-key International Inc. 4.03% 3.94% -3.01% -7.19% -38.86% 72%

For the past year MSA Safety Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than BIO-key International Inc.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors BIO-key International Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Americas and International segments. Its core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser-based gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. The core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; fire and rescue helmets; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. The company also offers respirators, eye and face protection products, thermal imaging cameras, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.